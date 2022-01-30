Police looking for missing 33-year-old DeForest man

by Stephen Cohn

DEFOREST, Wis. — Police in DeForest are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 33-year-old man.

According to a news release, Michael Omara, 33, last communicated with his friends Wednesday afternoon.

The release said Omara is 6-feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact DeForest police or the Dane County Communication Center.

