Police looking for escaped inmate from Dane County Jail building

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who escaped from a minimum security building in Madison.

Authorities are looking for Rickey C. Fedrick, 30, of Madison, according to a release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. He escaped from the Ferris Center on Rimrock Road around 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

Fedrick is serving two consecutive sentences for battery, according to the release. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

The Ferris Center is a minimum security building that houses inmates sentenced to the Dane County Jail with Huber privileges.

