Police look to identify suspects involved in mid-May burglary

MADISON, Wis. — Police are searching for two burglars who broke into a Milky Way residence and stole a wallet in mid-May.

According to an incident report, the two burglars were able to enter the home after they found a garage door opener inside an unlocked SUV that was parked outside.

A resident heard the burglars during the break in and subsequently chased one of them out of the house.

The two young men were seen escaping on bicycles.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stopper at 608-266-6014.