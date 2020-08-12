Police look to identify suspects involved in mid-May burglary

Logan Rude
Residential Burglary Suspects Outside Of A Milky Way Home

MADISON, Wis. — Police are searching for two burglars who broke into a Milky Way residence and stole a wallet in mid-May.

According to an incident report, the two burglars were able to enter the home after they found a garage door opener inside an unlocked SUV that was parked outside.

Milky Way burglary suspects

A resident heard the burglars during the break in and subsequently chased one of them out of the house.

Res Burg Suspects 3

The two young men were seen escaping on bicycles.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stopper at 608-266-6014.

