Police look to identify man who damaged Democratic Party of Columbia County office

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

COLUMBUS, Wis. — The Columbus Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a person involved in criminal damage to the Democratic Party of Columbia County’s office on Nov. 6.

According to a news release, the damage was caught on video.

The release said the door lock mechanism at the city’s Democratic Party of Columbia County building was damaged around 9:20 p.m.

Officials said the man was seen walking past the downtown office, turning around, and then seen placing superglue in the keyhole of the door. Police said that prevented access to the office and destroyed the lock mechanism of the door.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 920-623-5919.

