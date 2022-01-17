Police look for Sunday night shots fired suspect

by Shelby Evans

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police say an occupied car was hit by gunfire late Sunday night off of Milwaukee street on Driscoll Dr.

According to a police report, the shots were fired just before 10:30 p.m..

Police received multiple calls for shots fired and responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported. Police believe the shooter targeted the occupants of the car that was shot at, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

There was a heavy presence in the neighborhood Sunday night as police searched for property damage and spoke with witnesses.

Officers say a white SUV with tinted windows is the suspect vehicle they are looking for.

