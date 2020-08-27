Police largely silent as outrage builds over Blake shooting

Associated Press by Associated Press

Clashes between protesters and armed civilians break out during the third day of protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Wisconsin. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

KENOSHA, Wis. — Days after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, law enforcement authorities have left a host of questions unanswered — an approach that has not only fueled anger and speculation but runs counter to what an increasing number of American police forces are doing.

Many departments are promptly releasing accounts and video of police shootings, in part to fend off rumors and unrest.

In the Kenosha police shooting of Blake, investigators haven’t explained why police drew guns on Blake and why the officer opened fire. They say a knife was found in the SUV, but they have said nothing about what role it may have played.

