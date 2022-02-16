Police issue warrant for suspect in fatal shooting at Beloit Memorial High School

by Kyle Jones

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police issued a warrant Wednesday for the suspect in a fatal shooting at Beloit Memorial High School.

Amaree Goodall, 19, of Madison is charged with first-degree reckless homicide. He is not yet in custody and the police do not have a photo of him.

RELATED: Police: 1 dead after shooting outside Beloit Memorial High School

Police said Goodall allegedly shot 19-year-old Jion Broomfield on January 29 in the high school parking lot after a basketball game. Broomfield later died of his injuries at Beloit Memorial Hospital.

“We appreciate the community’s ongoing support and sharing of information in this homicide investigation,” Beloit Chief of police Andre Sayles said. “The department has a proven track record in clearing violent crimes when the community helps with providing the information they know.”

RELATED: ‘Culture of no snitching needs to stop:’ Beloit police frustrated with lack of cooperation in fatal shooting investigation

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Anyone with information on Goodall’s whereabouts is urged to call police at 608-757-2244 or the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608 362-7463.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.