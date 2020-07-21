Police investigating two gun crimes on Tucson Trail

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is investigating two separate gun crimes, both believed to be committed by the same individuals Sunday around 11:07 p.m. in the 3000 block of Tucson Trail.

The first incident happened when a 17-year-old was outside and three men armed with handguns confronted him, an incident report said. The men ran through his pockets and took his wallets and keys.

Police said minutes later two of the men are believed to have forced entry on the home of a 21-year-old man. A gun was pointed at him and he was pistol-whipped, leaving him with a head gash.

The incident report said robbers yelled “Where is it?” Another resident called 911 and the men fled. Police conducted a K-9 track, but no suspects were found.



