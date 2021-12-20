Police investigating Sunday night officer involved shooting

by Shelby Evans

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Sun Prairie Police are investigating a police involved shooting that happened in Stoughton Sunday night.

According to a press release the Stoughton police officers located a stolen car in the Walmart parking lot just before 5 p.m..

When officers tried to stop the car, the occupants began to flee. The officer fired their gun when the car tried to hit them while speeding away.

Police then pursued the car and eventually arrested the two occupants. No one was injured.

The officer that fired their gun is on administrative leave during the investigation, per department policy.

The investigation is ongoing.

