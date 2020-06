Police investigating strong armed robbery near UW-Madison campus

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a strong armed robbery near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Friday night.

WiscAlert-Police are investigating a strong arm robbery at University Ave and Lake Streets. Avoid the area. — UW-Madison (@UWMadison) June 20, 2020

According to a tweet, the robbery happened at University Avenue and Lake Street.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.



