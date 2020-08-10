Police investigating shots fired report on Madison’s east side

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Police recovered multiple shell casings after a report of shots fired Sunday night.

According to an incident report. several callers reported hearing shots fired in the area of Parkwood Lane and North Walbridge Avenue shortly before 6 p.m.

Police said witnesses saw two vehicles drive off from the area southward after the shots.

The report said one car was described as a smaller car and light in color. The other was described as four-door sedan, possibly a Chevrolet, and dark in color.

Just minutes later, police said witnesses reported seeing a black sedan and a light-colored vehicle driving on North Thompson Drive toward Highway 30. Officials said occupants of the black sedan were seen shooting at the light-colored vehicle.

Police said they believe the two incidents are related.

No injuries have been reported.

An uninvolved, unoccupied vehicle was found to have been hit by gunfire near the first scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments