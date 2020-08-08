Police investigating shots fired report on East Washington Avenue

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a report of shots fired Saturday afternoon on East Washington Avenue.

According to an incident report, two vehicles were in the outbound lanes at First Street.

Officials said while stopped at a stoplight, a man leaned out of the rear driver’s side window of a black sedan and fired at least one shot at another black car.

Police said both of the cars then drove off south on South First Street.

No injuries have been report, the report said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments