Police investigating shots fired on Madison’s east side

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. – Police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired on Madison’s east side Wednesday.

Officials said they received multiple reports of shots heard in the 10 block of North Third Street around 6:45 a.m.

Madison Police said officers found seven shell casings at the intersection of North Third Street and Carey Court.

No injuries or property damages were reported.

