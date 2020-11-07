Police investigating shots fired in Madison

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

MADISON, Wis. — Police responded to a call reporting shots fired in the 2400 block of Monterey Drive on Friday night.

Around 9:07 p.m., officers arrived on the scene and did not find any damage from the shooting. They discovered fired casings in the area.

There are no injuries reported at this time and Madison Police’s investigation is ongoing.

