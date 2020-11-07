Police investigating shots fired in Blooming Grove hotel parking lot

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

Elvis Santana/freeimages.com

BLOOMING GROVE, Wis. — Police are investigating shots that were fired in the Magnuson Grand Hotel parking lot around 2:50 a.m. on Saturday.

A large gathering in the hotel’s parking lot at 3510 Millpond Rd was taking place as police received reports of shots being fired. Police discovered around 30 shell casings in the parking lot afterwards.

Many vehicles were seen leaving the area, but whether any suspects have been identified is unknown. Police are still investigating this incident and urge with information to contact the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.