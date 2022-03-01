Police investigating shots fired at Milwaukee St. and E. Washington Ave.

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating reports of shots fired Monday night.

An off-duty police supervisor reported hearing the shots near Milwaukee Street and E. Washington Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. The supervisor reportedly saw a vehicle speed away from the scene.

Responding officers did not find any shell casings or any signs of damage to nearby homes or vehicles. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison Police at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

