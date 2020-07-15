Police investigating series of shots fired on Madison’s west side

Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police responded Wednesday afternoon to multiple reports of shots fired involving two speeding vehicles on the city’s west side.

Witnesses told police they saw two cars speeding from the Watts and Gammon roads area around 12:23 p.m. after they saw gunfire in the area.

A short time later, police received reports of shots fired at Whitney Way and Schroeder Road. Witnesses near Whitney Way and Shroeder Road reported that shots were fired between two vehicles. Police said the vehicles were similar to the ones described in the Watts and Gammon roads incident.

Multiple detectives, officer and specialty units are investigating the incidents.

