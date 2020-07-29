Police investigating series of robberies involving same men in Lake Delton

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — Police are investigating a series of robberies on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release, police responded to an armed robbery at Alpha Red Tattoo on Wisconsin Dells Parkway around 3 p.m.

Officials said two men in their 20s showed a gun and demanded cash and left the business before police arrived.

Witnesses told officials they headed west, which is when police said they set up a perimeter.

While setting up a perimeter, the release said officers received a call of another robbery on Wisconsin Dells Parkway, just a few blocks away.

Police said they arrived just after the robbers had left.

Officials later determined it was the same two men from the first robbery at the second call, but the release said the men were more violent during the second response, striking two of the victims with the firearm.

Two victims were treated by Dells-Delton EMS but refused transfer to the hospital, according to police.