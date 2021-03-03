Police investigating robbery at bank on Madison’s east side

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Local law enforcement officers are asking for information about a man who robbed a east-side bank Wednesday morning.

Police said a man entered the Associated Bank at 4407 Cottage Grove Road around 11:15 a.m. and demanded money from the teller. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to an incident report, the man did not show a weapon during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white man with blue eyes. He was wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and a white cloth over his head and lower part of his face.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to submit a tip to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

The investigation is ongoing.

