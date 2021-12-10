Police investigating reported shooting in Town of Beloit

by Logan Reigstad

freeimages.com

TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. — Police are investigating a reported shooting in the Town of Beloit Thursday evening.

Rock County Dispatch confirmed receiving a report involving a person with a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of Porter Road at 6:07 p.m.

Details about the extent of any injuries were not immediately available.

This story is developing; stay with News 3 Now and Channel3000.com for updates.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.