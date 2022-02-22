Police investigating numerous thefts from unlocked vehicles, garages in Dickeyville

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: Dickeyville Police.

DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Police in Dickeyville are searching for a suspect who they say stole a number of items from unlocked vehicles and garages early Monday morning.

The Dickeyville Police Department wrote on Facebook that there were “a high number” of thefts Monday. Items ranging from credit cards to cash and drivers’ licenses were taken.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After one theft, police said the suspect tried to use a stolen credit card.

Anyone with information should call police or the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 608-723-2157. Victims or anyone with surveillance video should call 608-568-7284.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.