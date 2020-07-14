Police investigating Monday night shooting as attempted homicide

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a Monday night targeted shooting as an attempted homicide, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

Officers responded to Balsam Road and Leland Drive at 6:38 p.m. Monday after community members reported several gunshots in the area. When police arrived they found a 32-year-old man who had been shot in the leg and foot. Police said the man, who lives in the neighborhood, had lost a large amount of blood.

The first officer at the scene administered emergency first aid and applied a tourniquet to the injured man.

The man told police that two men tried robbing him at gunpoint. He also told officers that he had his own gun and shot at least one of the men who tried robbing him.

According to the incident report, witnesses in the area saw two people carrying an injured man into a car. A short time later, a 23-year-old Chicago man showed up at a local emergency room with a gunshot wound to his torso. He reportedly could not feel his legs.

MPD’s Violent Crime Unit is investigating the shooting. Police recovered multiple shell casings and empty gun magazine from the scene.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.