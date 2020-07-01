Madison police investigating homicide

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a homicide following a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

According to the incident report, the police department’s Violent Crimes Unit as well as North District officers and detectives were originally sent to East Bluff at 2:42 p.m.

Witnesses said there were two vehicles seen driving when someone inside one of the vehicles had fired at the other. Police said one of the vehicles later stopped in the 400 block of North Sherman Avenue. Officials found a man in the passenger seat who had died from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the report.

Dane County dispatch said police are still actively investigating the area. Those with information on the crime are asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Wednesday’s homicide is Madison’s second in less than 24 hours, as an 18-year-old Dane County man died Tuesday night after being shot at the Red Roof Inn on Hayes Road.

