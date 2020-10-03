Homicide in Beloit leaves one dead, one injured

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

BELOIT, Wis. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and one injured near Park and Grand Avenues on Saturday morning.

A 26-year-old female was shot and died of her injuries after being transported to an area hospital. A 32-year-old male was also shot, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say the shooting occurred around 2 a.m., and that there is evidence of many shots being fired at the location. The investigation is still ongoing.

The City of Beloit Police Department are asking that anyone with information about the shooting call them at 608-757-2244.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.