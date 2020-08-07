4 taken to hospital following east side crash, MPD says

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Madison’s east side Thursday night.

According to police on the scene, four people suffered moderate injuries in the crash at East Washington Avenue and Oak Street at 7:09 p.m.

Officials said one driver was in their mid-30s, while the other driver was in their mid-50s. Police said they do not believe the injuries are life-threatening, and no young children were involved.

Police are still on the scene investigating.

