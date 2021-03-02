Police investigating car, purse thefts believed to be linked

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a woman reported her vehicle was stolen Monday afternoon. Police said the vehicle theft is connected to a purse theft from a local gas station.

Officers were initially dispatched to the 8800 block of Timber Wolf Trail just after 1:15 p.m. for a report of a missing vehicle. Police said the red 2016 Hyundai Elantra had been parked on the street.

A short time later, police found that the car and thief were tied to a purse theft at the Kwik Trip in the 3100 block of Maple Grove Drive. Authorities said the purse was stolen from the woman’s car while she was pumping gas.

The woman did not see who stole her purse, and police have not identified those responsible, according to an incident report.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

