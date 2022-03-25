Police investigating armed robbery at west Madison restaurant

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison are investigating an armed robbery at a restaurant on the city’s west side Thursday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 2:20 p.m. at a restaurant in the 4500 block of Verona Road. Police said an employee reported that a man walked inside and demanded money.

During the robbery, the suspect brandished a knife, police said. He got away with an unspecified amount of money.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 608-255-2345 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted online.

