Police investigating armed robbery at Stoughton bank

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Stoughton police are asking the public for help identifying an armed robbery suspect who robbed a bank on King Street just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the man showed a dark handgun in his waistband when he robbed a teller at the Associated Bank at 117 King Street. The man escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

Authorities with the Stoughton Police Department and Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Two K-9 units tried tracking the man, but they were unsuccessful.

The suspect is described as a white man who was wearing a black stocking hat, multi-colored face mask, dark sun glasses, a white coat with black trim, dark pants and dark shoes. The man is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.