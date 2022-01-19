Police investigating armed carjacking near East Towne Mall

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating an armed carjacking that reportedly happened near East Towne Mall late Wednesday morning.

In an incident report, the city’s police department said a woman was getting into her car at a sandwich shop in the 1700 block of Thierer Road around 11:30 a.m. The carjacker took the woman’s car at gunpoint.

Police did not immediately provide any information about a suspect or suspects or whether the victim was hurt.

Officers are still investigating the incident.

