Police investigating after stolen car crashed, abandoned on Madison’s west side

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after a thief stole a vehicle from a grocery store parking lot and crashed it on Madison’s west side a short while later.

According to an incident report, the thief took a silver 2015 Lexus Wednesday morning from the parking lot of the Pick ‘n Save on McKee Road. Police said the vehicle was running when the thief took it.

Officers spotted the vehicle leaving the west-side Walmart at high speeds a short time later, but they did not pursue the vehicle.

Police said the thief later crashed the vehicle near the intersection of Watts and South Highpoint roads. The thief reportedly fled the scene in a stolen dark blue Lincoln SUV that was waiting in the area.

Officials said they are actively investigating the incident.

