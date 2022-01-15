Police investigating after shot fired during alleged attempted car theft

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police are investigating an alleged attempted car theft Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 7500 block of Crawling Stone Road just before 5:30 a.m.

The victim had reportedly left a car running unattended outside their home.

Police said the suspect allegedly tried to take the keys to the car from inside the home by entering through an open garage door.

The victim reportedly confronted the alleged suspect and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the suspect allegedly shot at the victim.

The suspect then left the scene in an awaiting vehicle. The victim was uninjured.

The suspect is described as a thin African-American male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, acid-washed jeans, and sneakers with a red stripe.

An investigation is ongoing.

