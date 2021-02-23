Police investigating after shooting victim shows up at Madison clinic

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after someone with a gunshot wound was dropped off at a clinic on the city’s east side.

The victim arrived at the UW Health Union Corners Clinic on Winnebago Street on Tuesday, according to Tyler Grigg, a spokesman for the Madison Police Department.

Clinic staff attempted life-saving measures on the victim, Grigg said. The victim was taken to a local hospital. It is unclear what condition that person is in.

Madison police were also not able to provide any other information about the victim, such as gender or age, as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers are trying to determine where the shooting took place.

News 3 now will update this story once more information is released.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.