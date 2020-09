Police investigating after ‘multiple people’ shot at Milwaukee funeral home

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that took place at Serenity Funeral Home near Fond Du Lac Avenue and Townsend Street Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Officials say multiple people were shot.

This is a breaking story.

