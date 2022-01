Police investigating after man dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said the man was dropped off Saturday night just after 11:15 p.m. He is reportedly in critical but stable condition.

No further information has been released.

