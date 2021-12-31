Police investigating after alleged shootout in Town of Madison

by Kyle Jones

freeimages.com

TOWN OF MADISON, Wis. – Police are investigating an alleged shootout in the Town of Madison Thursday night.

According to police, shots were fired from two vehicles just after 10 p.m. near Rimrock and Moorland roads.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

At least one person reportedly had to duck inside their own apartment to avoid stray bullets.

Officers reportedly located two piles of shell casings on Rimrock Road.

Video evidence reportedly shows two vehicles leaving a nearby Capitol Petro before exchanging gunfire.

Two people were allegedly seen running from one vehicle to the other as it fled. The fleeing vehicle got stuck in a snowbank, freed itself, then left the scene.

Police said one vehicle is a dark-colored SUV and the other is a dark-colored sedan.

Officers reportedly found at least three rounds fired into nearby apartments in the 300 block of Kent Lane. One round reportedly wound up in the bathtub of a family who was at home at the time.

Police said a child was in the home. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.