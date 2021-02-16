Police investigating after 52-year-old man found dead in his home

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after a 52-year-old man was found dead in his home Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Blossom Lane shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to an incident report.

Authorities said an autopsy is scheduled. The Dane County Medical Examiner will rule on the man’s cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

