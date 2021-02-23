Police investigate weapons violation on East Washington Avenue

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a weapons violation that took place Monday evening.

Police were sent to the 3900 block of East Washington Avenue just before 5:10 p.m., according to an incident report.

The victim told police they were involved in a disturbance where the suspect showed a firearm. Police said the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

No other information is available at this time.

