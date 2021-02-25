Police investigate traffic incident in Sun Prairie; public asked to avoid portion of West Main Street

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie police have asked the public to avoid a portion of West Main Street due to a traffic incident Wednesday night.

An alert from the department said at least one person has been injured.

Officials said police will be in the area for the “next several hours” to investigate. In the meantime, drivers have been asked to avoid West Main Street from Ruby Lane to Bird Street.

This story will be updated.

