Police investigate smash-and-grab burglary at U.S. Cellular

MADISON, Wis. — Police said a burglar ran off with multiple cell phones Saturday night after using a brick to break a window at the U.S. Cellular store on East Springs Drive.

According to an incident report, a passerby noticed the damaged window on Monday afternoon.

Surveillance footage shows the burglary happened Sunday night around 11:15 p.m.

The Madison Police Department’s Burglary Crimes Unit is investigating.

