Police investigate shots fired report on Madison’s south side; 1 person detained

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police responded to a shots fired report on the city’s south side Monday afternoon.

Officials said they were sent to the 4300 block of Lumley Road at 2:20 p.m. after receiving several calls.

Police made contact with the callers, who said they heard roughly three gunshots and saw a silver car that left the area.

Authorities said one person has since been detained.

No injuries were reported.

Police remain at the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.

