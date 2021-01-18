Police investigate shots fired report following road rage incident near La Follette High School

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a road rage incident involving shots fired at a driver in the 700 block of Pflaum Road.

Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the scene. According to an incident report, the incident started when a driver “break checked” another driver who then fired a handgun at the driver who “break checked” them.

No injuries were reported following the report of shots fired.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

In the wake of the incident, police are asking drivers to avoid “break checking” and other types of aggressive driving. Police officials said drivers should instead note a vehicle’s registration information and follow up with law enforcement.

