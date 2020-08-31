Police investigate shots fired calls near Goodman Park

No injuries, damage reported

Leah Linscheid by Leah Linscheid

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating reports of shots fired on the city’s south side overnight Monday.

Calls reporting the incident started to come in just before midnight Monday from the area of Cedar and Hickory Streets, just of South Park Street near Goodman Park.

Police found 10 shell casings at the intersection, but no injuries or damage were reported. Officers do not have a suspect or suspects in the case and continue to investigate.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.