Police investigate series of thefts from parked vehicles; intruder may have slept in one burglarized vehicle

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — Officers are investigating a series of thefts reported Tuesday morning on Madison’s east side, police said.

The Madison Police Department said the thefts were reported early Tuesday morning.

According to the report, several parked vehicles were entered in the same area. Victims reported finding that someone had rummaged through their cars, and that some items were missing.

A victim whose vehicle was in the 900 block of East Mifflin Street told police it appeared an intruder had slept in the car, as it smelled of cigarettes, and a cigarette butt was found on the floor.

Other thefts were reported in the 1000 block of East Johnson Street, the 1000 block of East Mifflin Street, the 400 block of Sydney Street, and the 1200 block of East Dayton Street.

One victim heard their call alarm go off at around 4 a.m., which may provide a time frame for the crimes, police said.

According to the report, a couple of victims were sure they had locked their cars.

