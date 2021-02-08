Police investigate robbery on Madison’s west side

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after a robber injured someone’s hand Sunday morning while stealing their purse in the 200 block of Junction Road.

According to an incident report, the victim was walking in a parking lot when the robber jumped out a a vehicle and ripped the purse from the victim’s hand. The robbery left the victim with an injury. Police did not specify how serious the injury was.

Police said the robber then re-entered the vehicle and fled the scene. The vehicle involved in the incident had previously been reported as stolen.

