Police investigate possible burglary at east side shoe store

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a possible burglary at a shoe store on the east side.

Officers were dispatched to the Famous Footwear on East Towne Blvd. around 11 p.m. Tuesday after an alarm was triggered, according to the Madison Police Department.

A broken window was found near the front door, police said.

The Madison Police Department cleared the building and found no one inside.

Police said it is unclear what, if anything, is missing from the store.

