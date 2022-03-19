Police investigate death of UW-La Crosse student who had been missing since Feb. 20

Hamud Faal's body was found Thursday in 25 feet of water in the Mississippi River



LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — La Crosse police are investigating the death of 25-year-old Hamud Faal, whose body was found in the Mississippi River Thursday.

Faal had been missing since Feb. 20, when he was last seen shortly after 3:30 a.m.

On Thursday morning, the La Crosse Fire Department began a proactive search in the area of 500 Front Street South to the Seventh Street Boat Landing. At around 4 p.m., firefighters found Faal’s body in 25 feet of water near the Division Street landing.

“Through a variety of methods, they had determined one of the last areas that he was at was along the river down where the search was occurring,” said Jason Melby, assistant chief at the La Crosse Police Department.

“Investigative staff, together with the La Crosse Fire Department and water rescue team had waited until obviously the river opened up and the conditions were safe enough for them to go out and start using Sonar and different techniques to search the river area.”

La Crosse police are continuing their investigation into his death and are waiting for autopsy results.

“Our condolences go to friends and family who have spent a tremendous amount of time searching and looking. Our condolences go out to them,” Melby said.

When last seen, Faal was walking alone southbound on Front Street.

“As long as we have the three rivers in this area, unfortunately tragedies like these will still happen as much as we try to prevent them,” Melby said.

Faal was a psychology student at UW-La Crosse.

The university issued a statement Friday, offering its condolences and saying in part: “Thank you to everyone who helped us search for Hamud in recent weeks. While this is the outcome we hoped would never come, we appreciate all the care and commitment you showed during a time of need.”

