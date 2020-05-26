Police investigate death of 2-month-old boy

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating the death of an infant last week.

The Madison Police Department said investigators from the Special Victims Unit are working with the Dane County Medical Examiner on the a case involving the death of a 2-month-old baby early Friday morning.

According to the report, Madison and Monona officers responded to an apartment in the 6400 block of Bridge Road at 5:05 a.m. after the infant’s mother found her son not breathing in his bassinet.

Police said Tuesday that the cause and manner of death are under investigation.

