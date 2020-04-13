Police investigate attempted armed robbery on North Hancock Street

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating an attempted robbery on North Hancock Street after a 65-year-old reported two men tried to rob him outside of his apartment building.

A 65-year-old man told police he was returning to his apartment just before 6:45 p.m. Saturday when two men tried robbing him. According to an incident report, one of the men was armed with a handgun.

Police said the victim was able to get inside his building and lock the door. The would-be robbers reportedly broke door’s glass, but they did not enter the building, according to police.

The victim told police that a woman appeared to be with the would-be robbers, but she did not participate in the attempted robbery, the report said. The victim also told police he saw an older blue sedan in the area, but he was not sure if it belonged to the criminals.

According to the report, police are reviewing area footage from area surveillance cameras to find possible clues.

