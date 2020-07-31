Police: Infant found in crashed vehicle at hit-and-run scene OK; 26-year-old facing multiple charges

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Stoughton man is facing charges after officials said he crashed his vehicle in Janesville and left the scene while an infant was still inside the vehicle.

The Janesville Police Department said officers and the fire department responded at 1:45 a.m. to a report of a single-vehicle hit-and-run crash near the roundabouts at East Racine Street and Interstate 90. The Janesville Fire Department arrived and found the vehicle with nobody around.

Paramedics located a 3-month-old baby left in the vehicle. The infant was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and the baby wasn’t injured, the report said.

Police said officers responded to the hospital where they stayed with the baby until the mother was identified and reunited.

As officers were completing the crash investigation, a citizen arrived at the scene with the driver of the vehicle. Police said the driver had flagged down two citizens for a ride to a gas station after the crash and left the infant in the car. The citizens said they weren’t aware a baby was left in the car when they gave the driver, identified as 25-year-old Tony O. Long, a ride.

The report said Long showed signs of impairment, and he he performed and reportedly failed standardized field sobriety tests.

Long was arrested and taken to the Rock County Jail on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated with child under 16 years old, abandonment of a child, hit-and-run to property , operating while suspended and operating a vehicle without insurance.

