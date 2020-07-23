Police in Madison, Fitchburg investigating shots fired calls 15 minutes apart

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison and Fitchburg are investigating two shots fired incidents that happened less than 15 minutes apart.

Madison police say they were called to the area of Tolman Terrace at 12:31 a.m. Thursday after several people called 911, reporting gun shots and hearing a vehicle speed off. When officers got to the scene, they couldn’t find any shell casings to confirm that gun shots had been fired.

At 12:44 a.m., Fitchburg police were called to the intersection of King James Way and Norfolk Drive after multiple people there reported gun shots. It’s unclear if the two incidents are related, but the two locations are about 1.5 miles apart.

Two people said their homes were hit by the gunfire, with bullets going through the walls of rooms that were occupied. A person living on King James Way said one of the bullets went into a room that held several small children. No injuries were reported.

Fitchburg police don’t believe either home was the intended target of the shooting. They say one witness described a silver car speeding away from the area after the shots were fired.

